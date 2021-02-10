A deep dive into Governor Lamont’s budget proposal

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is an estimated $4 billion budget hole anticipated going into the next two-year budget. In these tough times, how does the governor propose to balance the budget?

News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina spoke to a former state budget director who has decades of experience analyzing the numbers. Lisa Hammersley tells News 8 the budget is not structurally balanced.

“45% of the budget is balanced with competing federal revenue which has yet to be approved by Congress. There are also other issues with the budget where we are relying on labor contract negotiations, or agreements with tribal nations in the state. There is some question to the figures provided in the budget and whether they will actually be achieved.”

The Governor’s Budget Proposal covers two years (July 2021 – July 2023) and is an estimated $46 billion. It fills a $4 billion gap, has no broad-based tax increases, dips into Rainy Day Fund and relies on Federal Aid.

Governor Lamont proposes spending money to hire more State Troopers, invest in Workforce Development, Broadband expansion throughout the state and elects to provide more funding for distressed communities.

Governor Lamont suggests he is increasing funding to Education. But Hammersley says, “That is simply not true.”

Connecticut is in the third year of a 10-year phase-in for Education cost-sharing dollars. By suspending the increase that the state usually provides for the next two years, Hammersley says the governor is putting poor communities behind the ball.

“The second-grader in school now should not have to wait until they are going into 11th grade to get the resources that the General Assembly has determined they need and deserve to get a good educational experience.”

It does appear Lamont proposes putting $440 million of federal CARES ACT money towards education. This former budget director says that’s a one-shot gimmick.

“It is a one-shot and the governor isn’t putting these resources into education – Congress has… The federal government has,” added Hammersley.

The governor’s budget proposed to pay for new programs by using $1.75 billion Rainy Day Fund, a freeze state wage increases for state employees, closes three prisons and anticipates policy changes through the legislature passing laws for online gaming, sports betting, the sale of marijuana, instituting a mileage tax on trucks and raising revenue from the TCI – Climate Initiative.

Hammersley reminds everyone, “This is the beginning of a long process. The legislature actually enacts the budget and I know they must be hearing from residents about various things they would like to be hearing in the budget. Whether or not they go along with such a lean budget remains to be seen.”

Lawmakers will present their own ideas and start negotiating. The deadline to pass a balanced budget is June.

A statement from Connecticut Energy Marketers Association (CEMA) President Chris Herb in response to the new gas tax – Transportation Climate Initiative (TCI) wrote:

To say that TCI is not a new gas tax is simply untrue. The Governor and his spokesperson are not being transparent with the people of Connecticut and playing dodge ball with the term tax. They are hoping that by calling TCI something other than a tax, they can duck and hide, and avoid being hit. In fact, TCI would be the fourth gas tax imposed on the hard-working people of Connecticut; and this comes at a time when people are already struggling to make ends meet. We are urging state lawmakers to think twice about adding more hardship on low and middle-income families already finding it difficult to pay the bills and keep food on the table.

From from Eileen Healy, the Executive Director of Independence Northwest and President of the Connecticut Association of Centers for Independent Living writes:

At a time when Connecticut’s five Independent Living Centers, who help people with disabilities live independently in the community and are more in demand and more challenged to deliver services, it is troubling that the Governor’s proposed budget includes a 10 percent cut.

Sal Luciano, President of the Connecticut AFL-CIO, also made a statement in response to Gov. Lamont’s proposed budget: