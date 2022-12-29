HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – This year in politics brought about passion surrounding the issues of abortion, elections, and access to the ballot box.

Here’s a look at our state’s top political stories of 2022.

A Midterm victory lap for Democrats.

The crowd at the Convention Center chanted, “four more years, four more years!

Newly elected Governor Ned Lamont responded, “And we are just getting started!” Lamont was re-elected to a second term joined by his ticket of Lt. Governor Susan Byscewicz, all constitutional offices, plus control of the general assembly.

The Supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade ending decades of access to abortion for women nationwide. In response, Connecticut lawmakers expanded access to abortion services in our state and made it a safe haven.

At our News 8 gubernatorial debate, Lamont proclaimed, “As long as I am governor, I will protect a woman’s right to choose.”

A ballot question allowing for early voting passed. Now, the state legislature will craft the rules on how early voting will work in our state.

The use of Absentee Ballots was expanded to include sicknesses like COVID.

More than $600 million in tax cuts some temporary and some permanent were passed including a child tax credit, a gas tax holiday, and earned income tax credits were expanded.

State employees ratified a new contract that includes bonuses and raises to avoid a silver tsunami of retirements. State lawmakers and Constitutional Officers along with the Governor received pay raises after decades of level compensation.

Republican senate minority leader State Senator Kevin Kelly responded, “I want to be fair to labor, but we also have to be fair to the people at home who are struggling.

Months after the governor’s state of the state address, where all were required to mask up, including the Senate president and News 8 report Jodi Latina during an interview in the well of the House, President Biden declared the COVID pandemic “over.”

The governors’ powers and a school mask mandate were dropped. Some of the executive orders were turned into law.

A massive Children’s Mental Health bill was passed with bipartisan support.

Olivia Sylvestre, a student from Killingly, opened up about her struggle with mental health.

“I was so depressed, and I didn’t really know how to like figure out what to do,” Sylvestre said.

It expands coverage, and on-site help at school and protects kids in crisis by increasing access.

President Obama at a memorial in 2012 told a crowd of mourners including Newtown families “we can’t tolerate this anymore. These tragedies must end.”

And Sandy Hook 10 years later, as everyone marked the day reflections from a former Governor. Governor Dannell Malloy said, “no family should have to go through that.”

As a nation grapples with how to protect a society where guns are legal.

Political agendas for 2023 will soon be revealed. Lawmakers head back to the capitol in less than a week.