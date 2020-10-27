A rematch in the 6th State Senate District Race

(WTNH) — The State Senate race covering New Britain, Berlin and Farmington set up a rematch from a special election in 2019. The former senator stepped down to take a job in the Lamont Administration. This opened the seat for a special election.

New Britain is the heart of the sixth state Senate District. Democrats outnumber Republicans 3 to 1. However, the sitting State Senator Gennaro Bizzarro is a Republican, “I’m surprised a lot of people who didn’t think it was possible. I’m the first Republican to hold the seat in a decade.”

His challenger, Democratic State Representative Rick Lopes describes himself as a progressive: “If we do anything that revolves around a tax increase, I would like to see it around people who are more targeted in a higher income bracket.”

Rick Lopes owns a property management company and he supports the $15 minimum wage.

Gennaro Bizzarro is an attorney and corporation counsel for the city. He believes in common sense leadership, fought tolls on the highways and is consoling a spouse who lost a job. “I’m a person who understands the plight of hard-working families. My wife and I have been impacted by the pandemic just like everyone else has financially.”

Lopes says he wants free healthcare for all and wants to tax the rich, “There are some people who did well during this pandemic and if we look into a tax increase if that becomes necessary, if we don’t get federal stimulus we would be looking at people… income tax, possibly tax increases on people who make a million dollars or more.”

Bizzarro says it’s about prioritizing state funding. “Would I like to see a way to get more money into the hands of taxpayers and out of hands of greedy politicians in Hartford who are just gonna waste it? Absolutely.”

Lopes and his volunteers will have a rally outdoors this weekend and a phone bank in the parking lot. Bizzarro and his volunteers will be collecting soap and toiletries and delivering them to local homeless shelters in New Britain.