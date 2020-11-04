Absentee ballot issues identified across the state after millions cast mail-in votes amid pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — One-fifth of the state’s active voters – some 700,000 voters – decided to cast an absentee ballot this year. It’s the first time in state history a COVID-19 exemption was allowed, and it’s caused an avalanche of paperwork to fall into the laps of local election officials.

Not surprising the “weaknesses” in our election system have been revealed.

169 towns hold election activity. 128 towns process and count absentee ballots on Nov. 3. Forty-one towns opted to process their absentee ballots early, beginning Oct. 30.

Early processing allows rejected ballots to be identified and voters to be notified so they can then vote in-person (not mandatory that they are notified).

In Wallingford and Vernon, more than 300 voters got the wrong absentee ballot. There was a suspected Central Voter Registration System coding error. That notice was sent out for those voters to revote for the proper candidate. There will now be a hand count to try to fix that.

In Stratford, 277 voters at a new apartment building were put into the wrong district. They received the wrong absentee ballot. They were told to revote. There will be a hand count in that election, as well. those electors may have voted in the wrong district during three previous elections cycles. That property wasn’t there when they drew those maps.

There are 6,000 blind and print-disabled who can now gain access to special absentee ballots. They will use voice-recognition software that allows for a private vote. These special absentee ballots will have to be hand-counted in the districts tonight.

In Enfield, more than 200 absentee ballots cast for the August Primary arrived three weeks late and were not counted. The Office of Inspector General of the United States Postal Service is investigating.

This one-time COVID-19 absentee ballot exemption will go away after this election Tuesday. The legislature will take up election reform. Changes to the Constitution are already being talked about.

Local election officials will be given extra time to count votes Tuesday night. By law, Connecticut’s final results must be reported by Monday, Nov. 9.

If you voted absentee, your ballot had to be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.