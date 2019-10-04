Absentee ballots Bridgeport case heads to 3rd day in courtroom

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The battle over absentee ballots in the Bridgeport mayoral race will be back in the courtroom for day three on Friday.

An activist group is trying to get the judge to order a re-vote, alleging ballot fraud put Mayor Joe Ganim on top.

Over a dozen witnesses have taken the stand in the first two days of this trial. So far, there has been no one that has testified that their vote wasn’t counted or that they were coerced to vote for any candidate.

A self proclaimed non partisan group called Bridgeport Generation Now Votes is behind the lawsuit. We learned last week that the co-director of the group took a leave of absence in August to run losing mayoral candidate Marilyn Moore’s campaign. The other co-director raised money for Moore and other losing city council candidates.

The co-director of the group testified that an absentee ballot report provided by the city shows 156 absentee ballots were received on September 28th, 18 days after the September 10th Primary.

When asked for clarification after the testimony, the witness told News 8 that she received the report in mid-September and that it could have been a clerical error with the wrong month posted.

Multiple witnesses over the first two days testified they were assisted in filling out absentee ballot applications. That’s legal and different than having someone one assist in filling out an actual ballot. No one has testified that someone else filled out their ballot.

None of the witnesses alleged that their vote was improperly counted. The testimony by the plaintiffs witnesses has undercut the plaintiffs assertions of illegalities. Some of the witnesses didn’t seem to understand why they were called in to begin with.