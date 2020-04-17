After 20 years in public service, CT House Speaker puts his gavel down

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Representative Joe Aresimowicz came into a leadership role during the Newtown tragedy and is now retiring amid a pandemic.

“As long as I could look in the mirror when this was done and be comfortable with the decisions I made, whether they’re politically popular or not, whether they hurt me at the ballot box or not, that was my job,” he told News 8.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, a former U.S. Army Reserve medic, said this coronavirus is brutal.

“I know nurses and doctors who are sleeping in cars to avoid contact with their family,” he said.

He was a Berlin town councilor, a union educator, and a high school football coach. Now, he said it’s time to step away from office.

“We are here to be state’s people and make difficult decisions for the state of Connecticut.”

He was scrutinized for passing a bill to change contract language, allowing a UConn football coach’s son to work as a team assistant.

“We really tried to clarify it,” he said. “I know in the end, people were upset in how we did it and I get that, but legislating isn’t always a perfect science.”

Fast forward to the pandemic. He’s busy helping constitutes and moving into a new home.

He said his fondest memories are helping countless families in his district.

What’s next for speaker Aresimowicz? He said he’s looking to continue helping the state.

While he still has his American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) teaching job, he will definitely spend more time with his wife and three children and will continue to coach high school football.