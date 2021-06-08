After deal met with gov. last week, State House expected to vote on budget Tuesday night

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After months of negotiations, lawmakers at the State Capitol and the governor struck a deal late last week. The House is expected to vote on the budget Tuesday night, the Senate Wednesday.

The two-year budget on the table:

No new taxes

Is under the spending cap

Increases spending by three percent

Will increase the earned income tax credit for low-income families with children

30,000 more people would be able to afford healthcare on the exchange

No health insurance tax

Capital gains tax

No consumption tax on the wealthy

No digital tax

No increase in the gas price because the transportation climate initiative is not in the budget

House Speaker Matt Ritter (D) said, “I know some are upset by revenues side, but that case was made and rejected by those in power…I think it is a great thing for the State of Connecticut. It’s not a budget that compromises values.”

House Minority Leader Vin Candelora (R) said, “Our caucus is very pleased that they have seen the light and are putting forth a no-tax-increase budget at a time when Connecticut residents are still trying to recover from the pandemic.”

Cities and towns are expected to be fully funded for education dollars. They will also get dedicated money from sales tax receipts.

A casualty in the budget negotiations, a state child tax credit – about $300/child. Lawmakers say a promise was made to bring that up in two years.

The flavored tobacco vapes were banned in this budget. Menthol tobacco products will still be allowed in Connecticut.

A highway user tax on trucks was voted on in a separate bill. It’s expected to pass on party lines.