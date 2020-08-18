After recount, Gilmer loses 2nd district U.S. House primary to Anderson

(WTNH) — After a recount, the results of the Republican primary for Connecticut’s 2nd district in the U.S. House of Representatives were reversed, and Justin Anderson is now the winner over Thomas Gilmer by a margin of 9,483-9,402.

Gilmer is the candidate who was arrested for assault on the eve of last week’s primary, charged with strangulation and unlawful restraint. The charges stemmed from a reportedly violent altercation with his former girlfriend.

By the deadline to finish counting absentee ballots last Thursday, Gilmer had held the lead by a slim margin of only 26 votes – 9225 to 9199. That percentage difference automatically triggered the recount which was completed and finalized Tuesday.

Gilmer had said that he would drop out of the race even if he were winning but had yet to file the paperwork to officially do so as of Thursday. That failure appears to be moot now following the recount.

Anderson will face incumbent Joe Courtney in November’s general election for the right to represent Connecticut’s 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

@AndersonforCongress (on FB) reacted to his win in CD2 recount "This is the best possible news. In this situation there was one bad actor. I want to see the Republican party come together and flip this seat from blue to red in Nov. & beat @RepJoeCourtney." @WTNH @ctcapitolreport — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) August 18, 2020

News 8 will have a full report on this recount tonight at 5 p.m.