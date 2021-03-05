Public Health Committee votes out Aid-in-Dying bill, ban on flavored tobacco bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Public Health Committee voted overwhelmingly Friday to pass the Aid-in-Dying bill out of committee.

This is the first time the bill has made it this far into the process.

The bill would allow doctors to prescribe medication to a terminally ill patient. That patient would then take a lethal cocktail to end their own life.

Opponents from the “Second Thoughts” a disability advocacy group have testified the bill lacks safeguards and “there is no way to avoid having some people die for the wrong reasons. HB 6425 is bad medicine, bad for people, and bad public policy.”

The Public Health Committee also voted out a bill to ban flavored vapes and tobacco products.

CT advocates applaud the bipartisan courage shown by passing SB326, which will end the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

The group says “by including all flavored products in this bill, the committee has made a bold statement that no Connecticut citizen will be left behind when it comes to protecting our kids from tobacco.”

Convenience store owners and big tobacco did not want menthol cigarettes included in the legislation. They say it’s hypocritical for lawmakers to ban tobacco products and in the same year allow for recreational use of marijuana.