All you need to know about voting and Election Day 2020

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Election Day is fast approaching. Here is a break down of what you need to know about voting on Nov. 3.

Registering to vote

The last day to register to vote is one week before Election Day, so Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Those who aren’t sure if they’re registered to vote can check their status online.

If you would like to register online, you can do so here. Mail-in applications must be postmarked by Oct. 27.

Registering on Election Day

Missed the deadline to register? You can register to vote on Election Day, but not at your regular polling location.

Each town has an Election Day Registration location where you can register and vote. You’ll need proof of identity and residency. Locations can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Voting by absentee ballot

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut residents are permitted to submit their votes via absentee ballot.

In previous elections, only residents who were members of the armed forces, out of town on Election Day, had religious beliefs keeping them from secular activities, had an illness or disability, or working a polling place, were allowed to vote absentee.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 2. However, town clerks suggest not waiting that long because you could miss the deadline to submit your ballot.

All absentee ballots are due by Nov. 3. Ballots must be mailed in by Election Day or placed in a drop box by 8 p.m.

To find the drop box closest to you, click here.

Voting at the poll

Voters are still allowed to hit the polls this Election Day.

If you’re voting in person, bring the following:

ID — Social Security card or any pre-printed form of ID that shows your name and address, or name and signature or name and photograph.

First-time voters who registered by mail will need to show proof of residence as well. Acceptable forms include: A current and valid photo ID that shows your name and address; or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or government document that shows your name and address.

Voters without ID: If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to sign an affidavit instead and then vote normally. If you’re a first-time voter without ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.

What to wear/not to wear

Keep in mind that in Connecticut, voters are not permitted to wear apparel from either candidate or anything that shows their likeness, including slogans, to the polls.

This comes from the state’s “75-foot rule,” which marks the line where candidates and their staff must stop soliciting for votes and where the elector’s right to vote in peace and privacy begins.

Due to the pandemic, voters are encouraged to wear masks, but they will not be enforced.

The results

Preliminary results, including polling place results and any absentee ballots that are complete, are due by midnight on election night.

Final results are due by Saturday — 96 hours after polls close. Typically, final results are due within 48 hours.

Experts estimate it will take weeks the get election results based on the influx of absentee ballots.