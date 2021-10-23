America First Rally held in Plainfield features controversial congresswoman

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– The America First Rally drew hundreds of people to Plainfield on Saturday. The event was hosted by the Quinebaug Citizens Alliance.

“It is about being heard and getting people in office who are finally going to listen to the people,” said Dawn Mattos, who helped organize the event. “That’s the message we have today. It’s about us, we the people.”

Those who attended the rally told News 8 they’re hoping their voices will be heard.

“America is not the same,” said Lisa Luppert, of Griswold. “I don’t like what this administration is doing.”

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, was invited to speak.

“This is how you save your country!” Greene told the crowd. “You bring a bunch of great people together: people that love America, believe in our freedoms, believe in our Constitution, and are going to stand firm in the tyranny we’re facing right now.”

Greene has come under fire for endorsing conspiracy theories, including that the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School was staged. She has since said she no longer believes that to be true.

Her visit to Connecticut sparked outrage and counter-protesters gathered outside the event.

“Her racist, homophobic, sexist, and conspiracy theory rhetoric may fly in her state, but it doesn’t fly here,” said Anthony DiLizia, a democrat running for Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District.

They wanted to send a strong message.

“We should not let all this hate go unchallenged,” said Cassandra Martineau, co-chair of Connecticut’s Green Party. “It’s important we stand up and speak out.”

The rally lasted for five hours, and police were on-hand throughout the entire event to ensure the safety of all those in attendance.