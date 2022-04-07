(WTNH) — Lawmakers on the committee that decides how much to spend in the state budget passed a new spending plan Thursday.

The vote, mostly along party lines, is $14 million cheaper than the governor’s February budget proposal.

The $22 million package adopted Thursday is different from bills endorsed by the governor and the tax-writing Finance Committee. This plan scales back Lamont’s idea to reduce local property taxes, including on vehicles.

All three proposals will now be discussed in closed-door negotiations between the governor and Democrats.

Republicans call the spending plan “irresponsible.”

Lawmakers must approve a budget before the session ends next month.