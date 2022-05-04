HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The clock is ticking at the Capitol. At midnight, lawmakers will adjourn and any business that hasn’t been taken up for a vote essentially dies.

One major issue residents want lawmakers to tackle is cracking down on juvenile crime, especially repeat offenders. The state Senate passed the juvenile justice crime bill Wednesday. It now heads to the governor’s desk for approval.

Democrats say they want to rehabilitate, not incarcerate, while Republicans had wanted more wrap-around services to get to the root cause of why kids are behaving badly.

State Senator Kevin Kelly, the Republican Senate Minority Leader, explains, “When you listen to your neighbors and constituents, they’re all telling us that they don’t feel safe because there’s too much crime.”

Here’s what’s in the proposed juvenile crime bill:

If a teen is arrested they must go before a judge within 5-days.

GPS monitoring bracelets can be ordered by a judge for repeat offenders.

Sentencing guidelines are increased to 5-years in prison for serious sexual assault.

The bill expands existing law to include other “serious offenses” like murder and firearm crimes.

There’s an expansion of Diversionary Programs.

Teens can be locked up for an 8 -hour maximum while they await a ruling on a detention order.

There are new stricter penalties for motor vehicle thefts and carjackings.

There is more access to case records.

This is compromise leaders are satisfied with. They also acknowledge there may be a spike this summer.

State Representative and House Speaker Matt Ritter said, “We get it when the weather gets hotter and the school’s out. But I know that in talking to the governor, he met with a couple of police chiefs and they were pretty satisfied with the change.”

Prosecutors and police can ask for teens to be placed in a detention center. If the judge says yes, the teen goes to court the next day. If the judge declines the order, he or she must say in writing why within 48-hours of a decision.

Kelly added the bill, “Moves the needle in the right direction. So I think there’s going to be some support. I don’t think, however, this fixes the issue of crime in the state of Connecticut.”

The governor has said he will sign the bill if the Senate passed it.