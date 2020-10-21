 

Assistant professor of sociology at QU speaks to News 8 on Puerto Ricans, Latinos and the 2020 election

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bianca Gonzalez-Sobrino, assistant professor of sociology at Quinnipiac University, talks to News 8 to discuss her research on Puerto Ricans, Latinos and the 2020 election, which was published in the latest edition of the American Sociological Association’s newsletter.

“Gonzalez-Sobrino’s research concluded that approaches to Latino voters that are centered on immigration are not the most effective; the role of Puerto Rican voters is undervalued by the media and political campaigns; and political campaigns must understand the nuances of different communities to be effective in courting Latino voters,” the university says.

