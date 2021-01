(WTNH) — Dr. Wesley Renfro, associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and associate professor of Political Science at Quinnipiac University, joins News 8 to discuss the Georgia Senate Race and what that could mean for the rest of the country.

President Trump and President-elect Biden were both in the state last evening getting out the vote. Did that make a difference in the 11th hour? When can we expect to see the winner?

Dr. Renfro gives his thoughts in the video above.