Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in defending a Florida law prohibiting the sale of firearms to people under the age of 21.

The coalition argues that states have the right to enact reasonable, age-based gun regulations that protect public safety and reduce the prevalence of gun violence.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim that the law infringes upon the Second Amendment rights of young people.