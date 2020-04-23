Attorneys General urges FCC to get Telecomms to sign pledge to keep people plugged in during pandemic

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorneys Generals from more than two dozen states are urging the Federal Communications Commission to help protect consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all depend on telecommunications, phone, internet, cell phone, landline, email, text, social media for life right now,” explained Attorney General William Tong, (D) Connecticut.

Money is tight and people are prioritizing their bills. In Connecticut alone, 402,000 people have applied for unemployment as of Thursday.

AG Tong says people have been calling his office: “They are worried about their cable, their internet, their cell phones, their land lines.”

He admits there have been reports of people getting service cut and his office is looking into the complaints.

AG Tong says telecommunication companies should not only extend their pledge to keep folks connected, but need to offer money-saving solutions, emphasizing “this is our lifeline to the outside world. It’s so important that the major telecommunications companies keep us plugged in.”

The Attorney’s General pledge includes: No shut off for non-payment until August 11, 2020

Expand cell phone data – no overage charge

Waive late fees

Give customers payment plan to catch up

Open wifi hot spots

Inform customers about COVID-19-related scams

Reconnect lines for FREE

Not having working phone lines during a crisis can be scary. A few weeks ago News 8 profiled elderly and disabled folks who didn’t have service.

They have since been reconnected by COX Communications.

Attorney General Tong’s advice?

“You think you have a right that has been violated – you’ve tried everything you can do, no one is calling you back – or worse they are affirmatively being nasty to you – then yeah you should call the office of the attorney general and we will weigh in.”

Tong is hoping to get as many companies signed on to this pledge as possible so Connecticut residents can have peace-of-mind.