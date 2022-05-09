NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)— Vanessa Avery was sworn in Monday as the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, becoming the first Black woman to serve as the state’s top federal prosecutor.

Avery, who worked previously in the office of the state attorney general, was nominated for the post by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate last month. She was sworn in by Judge Stefan Underhill in New Haven.

“It is an honor to return to this office, in the city where I was raised, to serve as Connecticut’s U.S. Attorney,” Avery said. “I look forward to working with the many talented members of this office, as well as our dedicated law enforcement partners, to enforce federal criminal and civil laws, protect our communities, and ensure justice for all who live in our state.”

At the attorney general’s office, Avery led investigations on issues including opioids, cybersecurity, and civil rights as chief of the Division of Enforcement and Public Protection. Avery grew up in New Haven and graduated from Yale University.

Avery, 47, replaces U.S. Attorney John Durham, who left office in February 2021 following Biden’s election. Leonard Boyle had been filling in as acting U.S. attorney.

She is the 54th U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Avery, who now lives in West Hartford, is a graduate of Yale University and the Georgetown University Law Center. She is a New Haven native and a graduate of the New Haven Public Schools.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.