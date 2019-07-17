Battle at Capitol over restaurant wages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–There’s a battle brewing at the State Capitol besides the one over highway tolls. This battle is over the pay restaurant workers get and it could see the first veto override of Governor Ned Lamont‘s term.

You may have missed this but late last Friday, Governor Lamont vetoed his first piece of legislation. It will come back to state lawmakers on Monday.

In Connecticut, tipped workers like bartenders and wait staff are paid a lower minimum wage than other workers. It’s $6.38 for wait staff and $8.23 for bartenders. Non tipped restaurant workers, like kitchen help are paid the $10.10 minimum wage which goes up to $11.00 in October.

If someone works in the kitchen part of the day and then join the wait staff part of the day, the employee is supposed to have two different pay rates. The bill that Governor Lamont Vetoed would allow employers to pay the lower rate for the entire shift. The bill would also make the change retroactive for pending labor disputes and that was what Lamont called “unfair.”

Sources confirm that Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz is working to line up the votes to override the Governor’s veto when the Legislature meets on Monday. It takes 101 votes to override so he’ll need Republican votes to do it and it looks like he’ll get them.

House Minority Leader Rep. Themis Klarides (R-Derby) saying, “The Speaker and I had worked on that bill all session long so that’s something that we have been worked on as a partnership throughout session and we feel very strongly about overriding that veto.”

Republican votes would also be needed to achieve 24 votes to override in the Senate.

Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Len Fasano (R-North Haven) says, “Absolutely we’ll go for the override. This is just clarifying existing law and therefor we should override this bill.”

But the Democratic leader in the Senate, Sen. Martin Looney (D-New Haven) is non committal on if he will even call for an override vote saying, “We will be consulting with the Speaker and the House leadership about that for Monday but we have not caucused or polled our members yet.”

It may be that Senator Looney is being diplomatic about this because he has been working with the Governor’s office on some kind of potential compromise that would include tolls on some bridges and a revival of the Governor’s plan to just seek tolls on truckers. With most lawmakers back at the Capitol on Monday, there is likely to be more talk about that.