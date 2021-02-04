‘Beer at Walmart? Wine at Stop and Shop?’: State lawmakers debate liquor control laws

(WTNH) — Should big-box retailers be able to sell beer? And should grocery stores be able to sell wine? These questions are being debated by the state’s general law committee. HB 6101 The Liquor Control ACT would make those changes and others if passed. After a decade of battling these policy changes, local package store owners are frustrated.

Joe Kiah, owner of Village Wine & Spirits in Niantic, says he’s most concerned about grocery stores.

“I’m worried about wine in grocery stores. that would put us under.”

Kiah says changes over the last decade have been one-sided.

“To the benefit of out of state corporate chains at the expense of 1,400 small family-owned businesses who have invested their life savings.”

There are more than 1,200 package stores in Connecticut. Each has a package store permit – 57 permits are currently available. The State Department of Consumer Protection awards them based on a census data formula.

State Senator Kevin Witkos, the ranking Republican on the General Law committee, says the way the draft bill is written, “If you are a big-box store, Target or Walmart and you want to sell beer you have to – if there is one available in that community – you have to take a full package store permit.”

Stephen Downes President of the Connecticut Package Store Association says, “It’s unfair to willy nilly change laws it will affect thousands of lives in Connecticut.”

Isaac Reyes the Vice President of Government Affairs for Target tells News 8, “Our guests want the convenience and affordability of being able to buy adult beverages while on their Target run.”

Independent Connecticut grocer Adams Hometown likes the idea of giving ten percent of shelf space to Connecticut wineries. Russ Greenlaw the V.P. of Sales for Adams Hometown Market told lawmakers, “Ten-percent would be a minimum requirement. That’s very much who we are and what our brand is.”

State Rep. Mike D’Agostino the Democratic Chair of the General Law Committee asked, “If someone sees your wine in the grocery store does that lead to sales for everybody?”

George Motel the President of CT Vineyard and Wine Association and owner of Sunrise Meadows Winery in Goshen answered, “It will be more regionalized. We may not have a big presence in eastern Connecticut but some of the eastern wines will and vice versa.”

Lawmakers say consumer demands are pouring in and requiring liquor laws to change. While not harming local package stores, they say the landscape is different in a COVID world.

Lawmakers are also considering a 3-year extension on House Bill 5306, which allows the sale of cocktails to-go. They must be in sealed containers and placed in the trunk of the car. It’s unclear when a vote on the bill will happen.