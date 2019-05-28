Politics

Besides paid and family medical leave talks, other issues still in play before end of session

(WTNH) - There are still some decisions that need to be made before the legislative session comes to a close.

The house is still deciding whether to vote on a plan for paid family and medical leave. Governor Lamont has threatened to veto that bill as it stands. 

A two year, $20 billion state budget is unresolved with a June 5 deadline.

Tolls will be taken up in special session and momentum is stalled on three bills that pave the way toward a recreational marijuana program in the state.

