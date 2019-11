FILE – In this July 24, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, speaks during a candidates forum at the 110th NAACP National Convention in Detroit. As the U.S. economy flashes recession warning signs, Democratic presidential candidates are leveling pre-emptive blame on President Donald Trump. They argue that his aggressive and unpredictable tariff policies are to blame for gloomy economic forecasts. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

(WTNH)– Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has announced that he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

He made the announcement on Twitter on Friday evening.

