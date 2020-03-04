Biden claims nine Super Tuesday victories, Sanders wins top prize California

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fourteen states took to the polls for Super Tuesday. In the Elm City of Connecticut, the New Haven People’s Center held a watch party for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders who went into last night as the front runner.

However, it was former Vice President Joe Biden who claimed nine Super Tuesday victories including Texas, the second biggest prize of Super Tuesday. The state, which has long been reliably Republican, is growing increasingly bluer amid a demographics change.

Biden held a rally in Dallas ‪on Monday night‬ where he showcased two of his newest supporters and former rivals, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke.

But his rival, Bernie Sanders, seized the biggest prize with a win in California.

Both Bloomberg and Warren looking right past Super Tuesday and campaign on Wednesday in states that will hold some of the next big primaries. Voters in Michigan and five other states go to the polls a week from Wednesday.

