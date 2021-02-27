Biden, CT Reps. hail House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate

US President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 27, 2021. – The US House passed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early Saturday, hailed by Democrats as a critical step in funneling new funding toward vaccinations, overburdened local governments, and millions of families devastated by the pandemic. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP/WTNH) — President Joe Biden is hailing the House passage of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill he championed.

He says that with decisive, fast and bold action, “we can finally get ahead of this virus.”

The bill, known as the American Rescue Plan Act, passed early Saturday on a near party-line vote and would steer cash to individuals, businesses and states battered by COVID-19.

Now it goes to the Senate. Democrats there seem bent on resuscitating a minimum wage push, and other fights could erupt, too.

Democrats say the still-faltering economy and still-spreading virus demand action. Republicans call the legislation bloated and partisan.

State Representative John Larson voted to push the COVID relief plan forward. He says the key provisions of the relief will help American families, small businesses, state and local governments, education, and will help measure to combat COVID.

“I want to thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for leading the way on this critical legislation,” Larson said in part of his statement.

Congressman Joe Courtney also voted to pass the bill. He said in a statement,

“Eastern Connecticut families, small business owners, and services from our schools, to our police departments and fire houses have all made clear that they need more support right now,” said Congressman Courtney. “They’re not alone—just this week, the U.S. Conference of Mayors wrote to Members of Congress urging them to support new relief for their struggling towns through the American Rescue Plan. There were 32 Republican mayors who signed that letter, and dozens of their fellow Democratic mayors—the fact that people need more help isn’t a partisan issue, it’s the reality we’ve got to face. The American Rescue Plan Act is the pandemic relief that people have been desperate for and counting on. It’s going to direct critical funding straight to eastern Connecticut families, small businesses, schools, police and fire departments, and I was proud to help get the job done tonight on their behalf. The Senate shouldn’t waste any time—this bill will provide strong support for eastern Connecticut.”

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro also voted to pass the relief bill.

“As the Biden-Harris Administration said from day one: this is not the only relief Americans will see. As we move closer to defeating the virus with this transformative package, we look to future relief to build the infrastructure for the future, including passing permanent paid family and medical leave and permanently expanding and improving the child tax credit,” DeLauro stated in part.

DeLauro says the bill would provide an estimated $4.23 billion to Connecticut’s state and local governments, specifically approximately $452 million for counties, cities, and towns in Connecticut’s Third Congressional District.