Biden endorses Lamont in Connecticut gubernatorial race

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 04:58 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 06:26 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is lending his support to a candidate in Connecticut's governor's race.

Biden is backing fellow Democrat Ned Lamont for Connecticut governor.

The former VP said Lamont's commitment to fighting for the middle class earned him the endorsement.

Lamont also earned the support of Biden's political partner, former President Barack Obama, earlier in the week.

The 2018 Connecticut gubernatorial election will take place on Nov. 6th.

