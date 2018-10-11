Biden endorses Lamont in Connecticut gubernatorial race Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WTNH) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is lending his support to a candidate in Connecticut's governor's race.

Biden is backing fellow Democrat Ned Lamont for Connecticut governor.

The former VP said Lamont's commitment to fighting for the middle class earned him the endorsement.

Lamont also earned the support of Biden's political partner, former President Barack Obama, earlier in the week.

The 2018 Connecticut gubernatorial election will take place on Nov. 6th.