Biden expected to launch presidential campaign next week

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 09:01 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 01:05 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to announce he's running for president next week.

That's according to three people with knowledge of Biden's plans.

Biden will enter the race as a Democratic front-runner, although the 76-year-old faces questions about his age and whether his more moderate record fits with a party that has become more liberal.

Related: Joe Biden visited striking Stop & Shop employees in Boston as strikers entered day 8

The announcement is expected as early as Wednesday and would cap months of deliberation over his political future.

The people with knowledge of Biden's plans insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The Atlantic first reported Biden's decision.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


