Biden taps CT Commissioner of Education Cardona as Education Secretary

CT’s Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona

(WTNH) — President-Elect Biden has picked Connecticut’s Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona as Education Secretary.

Last week, the Washington Post reported Cardona had emerged as a front-runner for the choice along with Leslie T. Fenwick, a former Howard University dean and professor of educational policy and leadership. CNN released a report on Monday.

Governor Ned Lamont said of the possibility of the pick, “The Biden-Harris administration would be incredibly fortunate to have him at the US Department of Education.”

