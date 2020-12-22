Biden taps CT Commissioner of Education Cardona as Education Secretary

(WTNH) — President-Elect Biden has picked Connecticut’s Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona as Education Secretary.

Last week, the Washington Post reported Cardona had emerged as a front-runner for the choice along with Leslie T. Fenwick, a former Howard University dean and professor of educational policy and leadership. CNN released a report on Monday.

Governor Ned Lamont said of the possibility of the pick, “The Biden-Harris administration would be incredibly fortunate to have him at the US Department of Education.”