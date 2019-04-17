Biden to attend Boston rally in support of striking workers

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BOSTON (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is showing his support for striking supermarket workers in New England.

Biden is scheduled to speak Thursday at a rally in support of unionized Stop & Shop employees outside a store in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

United Food and Commercial Workers union members at 240 Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut went on strike on April 11 to protest what they call cuts to health care and take-home pay in the company's latest contract proposal.

Quincy-based Stop & Shop, a division of Dutch company Ahold Delhaize, says it is offering across-the board raises and "excellent" health care benefits that beat industry standards.

Biden, mulling a run for the Democratic nomination for president, last week tweeted his support for Stop & Shop workers.