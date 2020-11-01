Biden, Trump making final appeal to voters in battleground states ahead of Election Day

WILMINGTON, DE (WTNH) — With just two days until Election Day, both President Trump and Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden are making their final push to voters.

The stage is set in Wilmington Delaware for presidential nominee Joe Biden. He’s scheduled to address the nation on election night.

Both Biden and President Trump are making last-ditch efforts in battleground states this weekend as the final days of the 2020 campaign barrel to an end.

Biden spent Sunday campaigning in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state critical to both campaigns. There he hosted two events.

Two new polls out Sunday conducted by ABC News and The Washington Post shows Biden maintaining a seven-point edge over the president in Pennsylvania, while Trump holds a 2-point edge, within the poll’s margin of error, in the swing state of Florida.

On Saturday, Biden hit the swing state of Michigan alongside his one-time running mate, former President Barack Obama.

With a rush of mail-ballots, counting the votes will take time, and there is no way of knowing if a new president will be announced on election night.

Biden will be joined by his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, and their spouses on Tuesday night.