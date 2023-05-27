HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A bill allowing pharmacists to prescribe birth control was passed through the state senate on Monday thanks to a bipartisan effort from lawmakers.

The bill was spearheaded by State Sen. Heather Somer (R-Groton) with the intention of increasing access to birth control, particularly for women working in rural and under-served areas.

“Many women in Connecticut live in contraceptive deserts,” said Sate Sen. Somer. “Almost 200,000 do not have access to a primary care provider or a clinic that can prescribe birth control.”

Women in all of Connecticut would have increased access to birth control, ease of scheduling and reduced costs if the bill becomes law.

The Public Health Committee also passed a bill allowing emergency contraception to be sold in vending machines on college campuses. Both bills are up for consideration in the General Assembly.