Bill calls on CT school districts to supply free pads, tampons to students

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A bill being considered at the state Capitol would mandate that school districts provide free tampons and period pads to girls. It’s being called the “Period Project.”

Students around the state are pushing their local school districts to provide free period products.

In Greenwich, they got local officials to pass a policy and schools are stocking up.

The average monthly cost of period products is between $10-$15. A cost Farrah Najjari from West Haven High School stressed over because her parents couldn’t afford it.

“I would end up borrowing from friends, saying I forgot, or that I got it late,” Najjari said.

High school students from Greenwich to Ledyard say “period poverty” is real.

“It’s a mother choosing between food and tampons, it’s a homeless woman using cardboard and receipts to control her flow,” said Mariam Khan, of Hamden.

One of the students in the crowd Wednesday was Justin Esmer, of Hamden. He said he takes flack for speaking up for the ladies, but for him, this movement isn’t about women’s rights, as a matter of fact, he believes it is about human rights.

“Providing these products in school bathrooms to address a fundamental biological process is no different than providing soap and toilet paper,” said Charlotte Hallisey, of Greenwich.

They want lawmakers to pass a bill making free products available in school bathrooms.

Senator Alex Bergstein, a Democrat from Greenwich who sits on the Public Health Committee, said this movement is bipartisan and believes the simple act of allowing free products in school bathrooms would dramatically increase school attendance, personal confidence and academic achievement.

According to a recent “State of the Period” study, two-thirds of teens have felt stress due to a lack of access to products. Twenty percent have struggled to afford products. Sixty-one percent have worn a tampon, or pad for more than four hours, putting them at risk of infection.

Mariam Khan, of Hamden, started the Connecticut Period Movement and held a rally this year. She acknowledges “periods are gross they are messy and unpleasant.” And many agree supplies are expensive.

Advocates estimate it will cost $400,000 per year to provide public school students from fifth to 12th grade free supplies. Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) said schools are providing options.

“It turns out many districts do make these products available through the school nurse’s office,” Patrice McCarthy, CABE, said.

Students applied for a grant from the Connecticut Partnership for Education. The $100 million public-private partnership started by hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio.

“It’s actually a low cost, high impact solution to keeping young people engaged in school,” said Bergstein.

Students have been holding collection drives and have collected 4,000 items. For them, this is a movement — period.

If the bill passes it would go into effect July 1, 2020.