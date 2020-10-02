Bill that facilitates the processing of absentee ballots during upcoming election signed into law

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The 2020 election will be unlike any other. Connecticut lawmakers acted in a bipartisan manner to pass a bill dealing with a high volume of absentee ballots. On Friday, that bill became law.

Hartford’s city clerk is sending out 5,000 ballots Friday. They say this new law will make processing them easier.

“Soon, I don’t want any delays,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

A more timely and safe way to process absentee ballots in the time of Covid.

This new law, passed with bipartisan support in a special session earlier in the week, allows city and town clerks to open the ballot’s outer envelope to verify signatures, four days earlier than they would typically be allowed. The inner portion won’t be opened until Election Day.

“What’s going to be an incredibly busy Election Day, Nov. 3 with 10 times more absentee ballots we’ve ever been through before,” said Lamont.

The law also calls for Secretary of State to consult with a monitor to ensure the election goes smoothly in Bridgeport, following delays in years past.

But Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont picked Hartford as the site to sign the bill.

“The strength of our democracy depends on as many people voting as possible,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.

“You still need to request an absentee ballot. And the town clerks will go into the system to ensure we are only issuing one ballot per voter,” said Anna Posniak, Connecticut Town Clerks Association.

Make sure you sign the envelope. That’s one of the key reasons many ballots aren’t counted.