HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After more than 300 years, the victims of the Connecticut Witch Trials may be exonerated.

In the 17th century, 34 Connecticut men and women were wrongly convicted of witchcraft and 11 were executed.

The Connecticut Witch Trial Exoneration Project has worked to prove the innocence of the victims of the Connecticut Witch Trials.

A bill to mark the Connecticut Witch Trial victims that was introduced earlier this year is up for debate.

The bill: HJ 34, “A Resolution Concerning Certain Witchcraft Convictions in Colonial Connecticut,” passed the Connecticut House on Wednesday and is now headed to the Connecticut Senate for approval.

The Connecticut Witch Trial Exoneration Project is also asking the state of Connecticut to formally apologize to the victims’ descendants and to all who were indicted, convicted and executed for witchcraft.