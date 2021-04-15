Bill to remove religious exemption for childhood vaccinations would cost $91K per year

Conn. (WTNH) — Just hours after a key committee voted to pass a bill repealing the religious exemption for childhood vaccinations, Governor Lamont publicly stated for the first time he “would sign” the bill when it eventually hits his desk.

Lawmakers on the state appropriations committee say there is cost.

The non-partisan office of fiscal analysis estimates the state Department of Public Health will have to pay $91,000 a year to vaccinate children affected by the bill.

Currently, it costs $2,400 per child who is insured to get all vaccines required. From birth to 18-years of age, that’s about $126 per year.

The religious exemption bill also results in a potential revenue loss to state colleges and universities. About $1 million annually in loss of student-generated revenues like tuition, fees, room and board.