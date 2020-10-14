Blistering attack ad against Rep. DeLauro takes center stage in 3rd Congressional District race

Conn. (WTNH) — A blistering political attack ad is taking center stage in Connecticut’s 3rd Congressional District race.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro sat down for a one-on-one interview with News 8 this week. The latest political ad from her challenger one of the topics in our conversation.

“The ad my opponent is running is filled with inaccuracy’s and false accusations,” said Rep. DeLauro.

The Democratic incumbent is firing back at her Republican challenger Margaret Streicker for the ad which is running on broadcast tv around the state.

In the political commercial the announcer says “Turns out DeLauro was pulling strings to get rich.” A depiction of a puppet master is seen on the screen.

The Streicker campaign claims DeLauro got millions in D.C. government contracts for her family. A graphic on the screen reads, “seems DeLauro and her husband bought off White House officials with a free apartment.”

“I think it’s important for people to understand a record after 30 years of really accomplishing nothing,” said Streicker of her opponent. “We’ve been getting a lot less than we’ve been putting in and it’s time to change.”

An attorney for Friends of Rosa DeLauro sent News 8 a letter countering the claims writing:

“That company, in fact, has no government contracts,” referring to Rep. DeLauro’s husband’s political consulting company.

It goes on to say, “Ms. Streicker fails to say that the “free housing” Mr. Emanuel received was—in fact—to stay in Representative DeLauro’s basement guest bedroom.”

Emanuel – as in Rahm Emanuel the former Chief of Staff to President Obama. DeLauro and Emanuel were in Congress together before he was promoted. The “courtesy” of a guest bedroom the attorney says is allowed by ethics.

The letter finishes by stating, “and while offering no evidence to support her ridiculous, illogical and fantastic claims, Ms. Streicker nonetheless stoops herself to make these disgraceful personal attacks.”

“The stations have an obligation to examine that and the falsehoods and take it down,” according to Rep. DeLauro.

To be clear – despite Rep. DeLauro’s comments the campaign has not asked for the ad to be taken down. Instead, they are asking News 8 to file the letter in our public file. Which we have done.

News 8 is hosting a debate with the Greater New Haven Jewish Federation featuring the candidates next week. It will air Thursday evening at 7 p.m. and be streamed live on WTNH.com.