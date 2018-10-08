Blumenthal discusses opioid bill and its future impact on Connecticut Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Senator Richard Blumenthal took to the New Haven Green Monday to discuss the opioid bill that was passed.

The opioid bill is a wide-ranging bill for about $1.5 billion. It's going to bring millions of dollars into Connecticut to go towards treatment, more Narcan, and for police training.

The bill included funding for treatment recovery coaches and drug take back programs, and it established best practices and standards as they relate to sober houses.

Another portion of the bill mandates the U.S. Postal service to collect data of any drugs being mailed into the U.S. from other countries.

This stems from the mid-August emergency on the New Haven Green where more than 100 overdose victims were transported to local hospitals after a dangerous K2 synthetic was handed out on the street.

Senator Blumenthal credited local first responders for the role they played in saving lives on the green that day. The first responders said this legislation will make a difference.

