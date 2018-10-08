Politics

Blumenthal fears Kavanaugh confirmation, draws attention of President Trump

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 06:34 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 07:23 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal says he fears the damage done by the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court will be felt for decades to come. 

"Republicans succeeded in confirming a deeply flawed, dangerous nominee to SCOUTS only by breaking all of the norms and rules," he claimed.

Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, played a starring role in the opposition to Kavanaugh's confirmation. 

He says his committee or the House Judiciary Committee, should continue to investigate millions of pages of so-far unreleased documents related to Kavanaugh's career, the accusations of sexual assault made against him, and the FBI's investigation. 

"Who limited the witnesses who were interviewed? Who imposed those straight jackets on that investigation? There needs to be an investigation into why that investigation was curtailed," he said.

Blumenthal's vocal opposition to Kavanaugh has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump

The president has gone after Blumenthal on Twitter and at a rally in Kansas on Saturday for misspeaking about his Vietnam experience in 2010.

 

 

Blumenthal says the attention from the President will not stop him. 

The senator believes the criticism from President Trump could stem from a lawsuit he filed against the President for allegedly violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution, which prohibits a president from profiting financially from foreign governments or dignitaries. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


