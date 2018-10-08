Blumenthal fears Kavanaugh confirmation, draws attention of President Trump
(WTNH) - Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal says he fears the damage done by the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court will be felt for decades to come.
"Republicans succeeded in confirming a deeply flawed, dangerous nominee to SCOUTS only by breaking all of the norms and rules," he claimed.
Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, played a starring role in the opposition to Kavanaugh's confirmation.
He says his committee or the House Judiciary Committee, should continue to investigate millions of pages of so-far unreleased documents related to Kavanaugh's career, the accusations of sexual assault made against him, and the FBI's investigation.
"Who limited the witnesses who were interviewed? Who imposed those straight jackets on that investigation? There needs to be an investigation into why that investigation was curtailed," he said.
Blumenthal's vocal opposition to Kavanaugh has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump.
The president has gone after Blumenthal on Twitter and at a rally in Kansas on Saturday for misspeaking about his Vietnam experience in 2010.
Blumenthal says the attention from the President will not stop him.
The senator believes the criticism from President Trump could stem from a lawsuit he filed against the President for allegedly violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution, which prohibits a president from profiting financially from foreign governments or dignitaries.
More Stories
-
- You could soon pay less for prescription drugs
- Waterford police seek man who allegedly stole 2 televisions from Walmart
- North Haven police seek man who allegedly used skimming device to compromise debit card
- Trump apologizes 'on behalf of the nation' to Kavanaugh during Supreme Court swearing-in ceremony
- Lucky Redding man cashes in $1 million Powerball ticket with weeks to spare
- UTC strike ends as workers agree to new contract
- Blumenthal fears Kavanaugh confirmation, draws attention of President Trump
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Depression upgraded to Tropical Storm Michael
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says newly named Tropical Storm Michael could strengthen to a hurricane as it heads to the Florida Panhandle.Read More »
- Mild temps on Sunday, afternoon shower possible
- Tuesday tornado in Mansfield confirmed by National Weather Service
- Rainfall damages thousands of cars throughout the state
- 39 years since tornado ripped through Windsor Locks
- National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in New Canaan on Tuesday
- Thousands without power, flooded homes as strong storms moved through CT Tuesday
- Weather quiets down Wednesday after a rough Tuesday night
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Group of UConn students look to build support for Indigenous Peoples' Day
Could Columbus Day become a thing of the past? They are working on it on the...Read More »
-
Waterford police seek man who allegedly stole 2 televisions from Walmart
Waterford police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing two...Read More »
-
North Haven police seek man who allegedly used skimming device to compromise debit card
Police in North Haven are looking for a man who allegedly used a credit card...Read More »
-
Lucky Redding man cashes in $1 million Powerball ticket with weeks to spare
A man from Redding is feeling like a million bucks these days.Read More »
-
UTC strike ends as workers agree to new contract
A three-week strike at UTC Aerospace Systems in Cheshire has come to an end.Read More »
Video Center
-
News 8 Digital Update - Monday night
News 8 Digital Update - Monday nightRead More »
-
News 8 Digital Update - Monday evening
News 8 Digital Update - Monday eveningRead More »
-
Web Extra: Red Sox, former UConn pitcher Matt Barnes shares thoughts ahead of pivotal game 3
Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes spoke with Sports Team 8's Erik Dobratz ahead of a crucial game 3 of the ALDS.Read More »