Blumenthal, Murphy calling on Congress to pass gun violence prevention bill

(WTNH) – Connecticut Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are calling on Congress to pass the Break the Cycle of Violence Act.

It would provide investments to communities for evidence-informed gun violence intervention and prevention programs designed to interrupt cycles of violence.

“We need to recognize that even if you pass all of the gun laws we want, we’re not going to end violence in this country unless we build supports around people who are so economically desperate that often violence is the only means they see towards and end,” Murphy said.

Murphy and Blumenthal have also championed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better proposal. It would provide more than $5 billion to support community-based violence prevention programs.