Blumenthal responds after Themis Klarides’ candidacy announcement

(WTNH) — Themis Klarides, once the most powerful Republican woman at the state Capitol, jumped into the race Sunday to challenge longtime Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The news surprised many because she was widely expected to run for governor.

Klarides made the announcement on This Week in Connecticut, taking aim at Blumenthal.

“He needs to explain to people why he votes almost 100% of the time with Democrats in Washington and he needs to explain what he is doing for Connecticut,” Klarides said. “When you see a table of Republicans and Democrats in Washington trying to do bipartisan work, you never see Senator Blumenthal there, you see him outside throwing rocks at the building, being partisan and political and that’s not what people want.”

Blumenthal has been a fixture in Connecticut politics since the 1980s. He was elected to the Senate in 2010 and reelected in 2016 after serving 20 years as attorney general.

He was asked about Klarides and her newly announced candidacy Monday.

“My focus is on doing my job and working for the people of Connecticut. There will be plenty of time for politics later in the year,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal has won seven straight statewide elections dating back to 1990.

Hartford Courant columnist Kevin Rennie of dailyructions.com has been covering Connecticut politics for years.

“The seat that Richard Blumenthal holds, I don’t think a Republican has been elected to it since 1956 when Prescott Bush, father and grandfather of the presidents, was reelected and he chose at the end of that term not to run again. That’s over 60 years for Democrats to hold that seat,” Rennie said.

There are also some lesser-known Republicans running. Republicans tell News 8 they know the race will be difficult but feel Blumenthal’s time is up.

There is also a generational gap. Blumenthal turns 76 in two weeks. Klarides is 56.