Blumenthal says President Trump to blame for stalled election security proposals

(WTNH) — Is your vote in next year’s national election going to be safe from foreign interference?

Democratic leaders around the country and here in Connecticut are putting pressure on the Republican leader and the U.S. Senate to move a series of proposals concerning election security.

Because Connecticut’s optical scan voting machines use paper ballots, and because local registrars have to manually report their totals on line to the Secretary of the State, our decentralized voting system is considered quite secure. It has been confirmed that in 2016, Connecticut was targeted by Russian hackers, and we were not alone.

“Originally it was 21 states were probed by Russian agency I.P. addresses now we’re, it would appear that all states experienced something of the sort,” says Secretary of the State Denise Merrill (D-Connecticut).

The Secretary of the State was joined by Senator Richard Blumenthal in calling on the U.S. Senate to take up a number of election security bills that he says would pass adding, “There is a bipartisan majority to move this kind of legislation and it’s the Republican leadership that is standing in the way.”

In addition to funding for all the states the proposals include cyber security standards, systems for auditing like here in Connecticut, paper ballots, labeling of internet advertising, and a duty to report any offer of foreign assistance to a campaign.

Blumenthal and others suggest that the reason Republican leader Mitch McConnell won’t bring these measures to the floor is because he fears offending President Trump who resents any implication that the Russians helped get him elected. “President Trump has a large share o responsibility here. He has refused to acknowledge the Russian attack on our country in 2016,” said Senator Blumenthal.

Senator McConnell says this is partisan legislation to make a point and is not a serious effort to make law.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.