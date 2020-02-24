Bonding money for cities & towns no longer being held hostage

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While tolls are apparently off the table, another piece of the puzzle is finally falling into place: the state bond package which includes municipal aid is ready for a vote.

$60 million in municipal aid for capital improvements like bridge repairs and paving have been held hostage in the toll debate. Overdue since July.

Over the weekend, the Governor’s Office of Policy and Management Secretary Melissa McCaw sent out letters advising lawmakers to sign off on a smaller bond package saying, “towns have waited long enough.”

If passed soon, the municipal bonding would allow construction on local bridges like one on Indian Lane in Durham to finally start moving.

Laura Francis is the First Selectman of Durham and member of Council of Small Towns (COST) along with other municipal leaders around the state who have been crossing their fingers since July for the Governor to release state aid.

The town of Durham is waiting on $153,000. For a tiny town with a $6 million budget, money is critical for fixing roads, and new hazards like dead trees.

“We do have a new, emerging issue here, and that is dead and dying trees.” Laura Francis, First Selectman Durham

Governor Ned Lamont has been attempting to negotiate a long term transportation plan for the last year. Cities and towns got caught up in this recent political football at the Capitol. Local Capital Project and Town Aid Road money were tied to that transportation bill.

This snapshot shows cities which are waiting on millions of dollars from the state in the form of municipal bonding:

Bristol – $2,486,925

New Haven – $1,369,123

Danbury – $1,726,901

East Hartford – $4,447,536

In October of last year, the Governor told News 8 he was ready to release the money, “in two to three weeks…. soon.”

It never happened.

Then 2 months later, at an event for the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, Governor Lamont said the money would be voted on by December 18th, 2019.

“These folks come to count on that…they need that for their planning purposes…that’s the deal I made with them.” – Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut

But again, No money.

Then last week, tolls fell apart. Trying to dig out of the pile the Governor signaled the aid money would finally be released with or without a transportation bill.

First Selectman Francis says if the money isn’t released soon, some municipalities may lose that construction season. Those cities and towns are in the process of sending out bids for projects they budgeted for and need reimbursement.

The Governor’s office has asked lawmakers to pass this new bonding package with the municipal aid separated from other money by next Friday, March 6, 2020.

Then a bond commission meeting would be held by March 18, 2020 to get the local bond money flowing. The larger issue of the transportation bill and a larger bond package remains up in the air.