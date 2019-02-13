Booker would look to women first for running mate with Democratic presidential nomination
(WTNH) - Senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker said he will be looking at women first when it comes to choosing a running mate.
Booker appeared Tuesday night on MSNBC's "Rachel Maddow Show," and was asked whether he'd commit to choosing a woman as his vice president.
The New Jersey Democrat said that if he becomes the Democratic nominee, he would be "looking to women first."
Booker, who endorsed Hillary Clinton for president in 2016, also said he believes a woman should be in the White House right now.
The senator announced his intentions to seek the Democratic presidential nomination earlier this month.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
