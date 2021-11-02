Brass City expecting low voter turnout due to no mayoral race this year

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Low voter turnout is expected in Waterbury as people in the Brass City are not voting for mayor this year, but they are picking their alders.

The GOP has high hopes of making a run at the Board of Aldermen. Democrats have controlled it since the 90s. The Brass City is a Democratic stronghold. Of the 54,000 registered voters, 42 percent are Democrats, 13 percent are Republicans, 43 percent are unaffiliated, and 2 percent are members of what the city clerk’s office defines as minor parties.

Behind the scenes, the Democrats aren’t taking anything for granted. Waterbury State Representative Gerry Reyes led the charge to get more Democrats to the polls. The phone banks were fully-staffed inside Democratic headquarters.

“Truth be told, we believe all election are important, number one, and number two, there’s nothing more than a local election,” Reyes said.

There’s concern about low turnout. The head of the Republican Town Committee senses a chance for the GOP to pick up seats on the Board of Aldermen. Right now, the Board of Alderman is 10 to 5 Democrat and has been in Democratic control since the 90s.

Waterbury Republican Town Chairman Jeff Santopietro says the juvenile crime crisis is a reason why he’s been trying to galvanize Republican supporters.

“I think they’re tired of seeing parents bury their children because of shootings,” Santopietro said.

Waterbury Alderman, Democrat Chris D’Orso responded to that while doing some last-minute campaigning.

“With regards to juvenile crime and the rise in crime, that’s not a state issue or a city issue, that’s a nationwide issue,” D’Orso said.

Both sides told News 8 that a lot rides on voter turnout. The last time the mayor wasn’t on the ballot, turnout was 15 percent in Waterbury in 2017.