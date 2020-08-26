Breaking barriers and defying stereotypes: One of youngest Black Republicans ever elected to public office serving in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Republican National Convention is this week. While delegates gather in North Carolina, News 8 reached out to an up-and-coming Republican from right here in Connecticut. He made national news at age 20 as one of the youngest Black Republicans ever elected to public office. What better time to catch up with him than this season of hyper-partisan politics and racial unrest.

RELATED: RNC night one: Republicans paint dark picture of future if Trump loses

“People can try to say that you can’t do this, but I know that I can do this, no matter what they say,” said Edward Ford, Jr. in a lengthy interview in a Main Street coffee shop.

Ford has been breaking barriers and defying stereotypes for years now. He was just 20 in 2017 when he was elected to the Middletown Board of Education. Then last year, at 22, he was elected to the city’s common council, as a young, Black Republican.

Just a few months in, the city took on some controversial issues that have been partisan for many. Not for Ford.

“Racial justice is not a partisan issue,” Ford said. “To me, it’s an American issue. It’s a moral issue.”

Ford voted with the majority of the council to partially de-fund the police.

“It was about $200,000 that we moved and we took it to fund this new task force that we established back in July,” said Ford. “An anti-racism task force. I’m hoping I get the chance to sit on that.”

He was also among council members who declared racial injustice a public health crisis.

RELATED: Middletown votes unanimously to declare racism a public health crisis

“Racial health disparities are no secret,” Ford said. “We have been dealing with those for a long time. This pandemic has only uncovered that even more.”

The pandemic itself has become politicized, with democrats criticizing how President Donald Trump is dealing with it. A year and a half ago, Ford got to go to the Trump White House for Black History Month. When asked about the President, Ford sounded every bit the experienced politician.

“What’s going on in Washington is a different world and, at times, there are things that are said and done that I don’t agree with, of course,” Ford said.

But Ford prefers to focus on places where people do agree.

“You know, I’m a republican,” Ford said. “I work with other people who are democrats, but we agree on this – that these are issues that we need to face in our city.”

Meanwhile, he works in another city, for Mayor Erin Stewart of New Britain, another young republican looking to shape the party, much the way Ford wants to.

“If I want to invite more people in, more urban communities in, more minorities in,” said Ford. “If I want to do that, I have to be the change that I want to see.”

When it comes to the nation’s top Republican getting re-nominated this week, Ford was asked if he would accept an invitation to go back to the Trump White House. He answered, again, like a seasoned politician.

“If I ever got the opportunity to voice my opinion on behalf of my people, and help to influence policy in a way that would better my people and better our circumstances, I would go because I want to work with that person,” said Ford.

Like any good politician, when asked about his future plans, he said he is concentrating on the job he has right now, but he is also not ruling anything out.