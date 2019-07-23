Bridgeport Democrats to endorse top pick for mayor Tuesday evening

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–The City of Bridgeport’s Democratic party will announce their pick for mayor Tuesday evening.

Incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim is expected to get the endorsement. His biggest challenger is state Senator Marilyn Moore.

Moore is going to need roughly 2,500 signatures to get on the September primary ballot.

Another top candidate, Pastor Charles Stallworth, dropped out of the race earlier Tuesday. He did not give an endorsement to either Ganim or Moore.

The convention will take place at the Democratic Town Committee chairman Mario Testa’s restaurant.

