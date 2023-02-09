BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol mayor Jeff Caggiano is running for reelection.



He is a republican – who took office two years ago after a massive local victory for the GOP.

Caggiano says he wants to continue to lead the city as several major development projects take shape downtown.



Mayor Caggiano told News 8 he believes in the strength of the city after guiding his community through the tragedy of losing two police officers.

“It’s still a little bit unthinkable and unimaginable. I will say the community came together with such great ferocity. People even in my announcement earlier this week still bring that up. It has brought the community together. I hope we can harness a lot of that energy to continue to move the city forward as well,” Caggiano said.