HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday, state lawmakers in Hartford will learn more about a bill that would make it illegal for employers to discriminate against employees who wear their natural hair in the workplace.

Members of the labor & public employees committee are holding a public hearing on Thursday in Hartford to introduce the C.R.O.W.N Act bill. The proposal stands for creating a respectful and open world for natural hair.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.