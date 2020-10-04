‘Call to Prayer’ for Pres. Trump to be held on Facebook Sunday 5 p.m., hosted by Lara Trump

yourlocalelectionheadquartersbanner/

(WTNH) — The Trump campaign is set to hold a “call to prayer” for the president on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

The campaign says the event will begin at 5 p.m. on Donald Trump’s official Facebook Page.

It will be hosted by Lara Trump (Eric Trump’s wife) and will include guest appearances from Pastor Paula White-Cain, Cissie Graham Lynch, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Pastor Ramiro Pena, and Bishop Harry Jackson.

President Trump remains in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center battling COVID-19 after his diagnosis last week.

