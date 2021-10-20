Campaign volunteer for Senator Dennis Bradley Jr. arrested in connection to scheme to obtain public funds in 2018 election

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A State Senate campaign volunteer for State Senator Dennis Bradley Jr. has admitted a role in a scheme to obtain public funds for the 2018 campaign.

In May of 2021, Bradley Jr. was arrested on election fraud charges. He was indicted on six counts, including one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud.

The charges center around Bradley Jr.’s 2018 run for state Senate where defendants defrauded Connecticut’s program for publicly funding political campaigns of more than $175,000, according to the CT District Attorney.

RELATED: CT State Senator surrenders to U.S. Marshals on election fraud charges

On Wednesday, 42-year-old Tina Manus of Bridgeport pleaded guilty to her role in the scheme to obtain public funds.

According to court documents in 2018, Manus was a campaign volunteer for the Bradley Jr. campaign. Between March and October 2018, Manus conspired with Bradley, and his former campaign manager, Jessica Martinez, who was also arrested.

Manus was released on a $150,000 bond.