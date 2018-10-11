Candidate Qualifications and Terms of Pariticipation for October 30 debate

The following information represents the Candidate Qualifications and Terms of Participation for the October 30 Gubernatorial Debate presented by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM), News 8, and The Hartford Courant .

Candidate qualifications

WTNH/Nexstar Broadcasting, the Hartford Courant and the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM) are pleased to host a live televised debate on Tuesday October 30th at 7:00 at Foxwoods Casino.

This memo covers the participation terms, received by ________________________ on

_________________________________.

Nexstar broadcasting Inc., the Hartford Courant, and CCM are committed to hosting fair and open debates among qualified candidates as part of the organizations mission to inform the public and assist voters in making important electoral decisions. To determine who is a qualified candidate, the organizations have adopted the following objective and non-discriminatory criteria to govern which candidates are eligible to participate in organizations-sponsored debates. To be eligible to participate, a candidate must comply with all sections of this policy.

1. A candidate must be legally qualified and (x) listed on the ballot for the office the candidate is seeking or (y) be a write-in candidate who meets all of the legal qualifications required by the federal, state or municipal government for the office being sought and has filed the appropriate papers for write-in status.

2. A candidate must have publicly announced his or her candidacy in a public forum. For the purposes of this section, “public forum” includes an announcement of candidacy on the Internet.

3. A candidate must be actively campaigning for election in the jurisdiction he or she is seeking to represent for the office he or she is seeking. To meet the definition of an active campaign, a candidate must have all of the following:

a. A campaign headquarters with a paid and/or volunteer staff that is open to the public during business hours. For the purposes of this subsection, a campaign headquarters may not be a private residence, but may be a business address used primarily for non-campaign purposes; and

b. A campaign phone line; and

c. A publicized, dedicated candidate-specific website or web page; and

d. Planned in-state appearances or invitations to appear and/or speak at public gatherings; and

e. Monetary contributions and a campaign treasurer; and

f. Campaign literature; and

g. Press coverage identifying the candidate as a candidate in the current election by at least eight unique news reports in media (e.g. newspapers, TV, cable news, radio, or online news websites that are recognized by local and/or national media).

4. If a candidate meets at least five but not all of the requirements in Section 3 above (and meets the requirements in Section 5 below) and can show either:

a. He or she has received a minimum of 5 percent for a primary election, or 10 percent for a general election, support in an established, professionally conducted nonpartisan poll without taking the survey’s margin of error into account, or

b. The percentage of votes cast for the candidate in a previous election within the four years immediately preceding the current election exceeds a minimum of 20 percent of votes for the same office or a comparable office,

the candidate is eligible to participate in the debate.

5. In addition to the requirements of Sections 1-4 inclusive, a candidate for a state or federal office must have reported, on official forms filed with the appropriate election authority, accepting at least $50,000 in monetary, as opposed to in-kind, campaign contributions, at least 25 percent of which must be raised from in-state constituents. For local offices, a candidate must have reported, on official forms filed with the appropriate election authority, having accepted at least $15,000 in campaign contributions.

6. Nexstar broadcasting Inc., the Hartford Courant, CCM and its affiliates, employees, agents and servants shall not guarantee to any candidate or candidate’s campaign, verbally or in writing, that the candidate will be included in a debate until the requirements of this policy, and each of them, have been satisfied to the satisfaction of Nexstar broadcasting Inc., the Hartford Courant, and CCM.

7. Qualifications of the candidates must be met by noon on Friday October 26th.

Terms of Participation

By choosing to participate in the debate, the candidate agrees as follows:

1. The debate will last just under an hour and will focus on issues of importance to Connecticut voters as determined in the sole discretion of the WTNH/Nexstar Broadcasting, the Hartford Courant and the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM), the debate moderator and/or panel.

2. WTNH/Nexstar Broadcasting, the Hartford Courant and CCM shall have the right to broadcast, rebroadcast, telecast, webcast, podcast or otherwise display in any form of media, including without limitation in social media, all or any part of the debate at additional times and in additional media after the original airings. WTNH/Nexstar will remain the ultimate authority concerning any changes or amendments to broadcast times and scheduling.

3. The debate will be conducted by individual(s) chosen by CCM, the Hartford Courant, and WTNH/Nexstar and reserves the right to change the moderator and/or panelists as necessary in their sole discretion.

The moderator shall introduce the candidate, explain the parameters for the discussion, and hold the candidate to the allotted time limits.

CCM, the Hartford Courant, and WTNH/Nexstar do not promise or guarantee an equal number of questions or equal speaking time to all candidates but will make every effort to do so.

The order of speaking will be determined by card draws or coin flip, on Friday October 26th after 12pm at a location TBD.

Winner of the flip/draw can …

Choose the order of taking first or second question OR choose order of closing statements.

Loser of the flip …

Will get to choose order of what is left. For example: Candidate A wins flip and chooses to make last closing statement. Candidate B is then left to choose whether to take the first or second question (Including opening statement).

Whoever takes first question will be at the podium to the LEFT of the AUDIENCE.

And whoever takes the first question will also get first opportunity to meet with reporters in “spin room” if they so choose, beginning at 8:10; with the second candidate arriving at 8:20.

If there are three or more candidates a card draw will be done to decide all of the above.

4. The following parameters will govern the conduct of the debate:

(a) Introduction: The moderated discussion will begin with a brief introduction of the candidates and a brief explanation of the rules. Candidates will answer the first question in order determined by the draw.

(b) Reference: The moderator will introduce the candidate as “Mr.” and by his first and last name as indicated on his official statement of candidacy, and thereafter by “Mr.” and last name.

(c) Format: Candidates will make opening statements of 60 seconds. Following the opening statements the discussion will begin. The discussion will consist of questions from the moderator and panel and closing statements.

(d) Procedure and Time Limitations: The following will be applicable to all questions and responses

The moderator and panel will ask as many questions as the allotted time allows. The time it takes to ask the questions will not be calculated into the candidate’s time limit per question. Candidates do not have to take their full time allotment to answer a question.

(i) The format of the debate will follow the 60-90-30 second rule.

The candidate being asked the initial question will have up to 60 seconds to answer the question.

After the question is answered, there will come a rebuttal round. Each subsequent candidate will have 90 seconds to rebut. The candidate asked the initial question will have 30 seconds to rebut.

Candidates may choose to forgo rebuttal on a question.

Candidates may not interrupt each other. The moderator, however, may interrupt or halt a candidate he or she believes is straying from the subject of the question.

There may be one commercial break during the debate.

There may be questions for the candidates submitted to the sponsors by the public.

Questions will not be revealed prior to the debate.

(ii) Closing Statements: Each closing statement will be limited to 60 seconds in duration.

(iii) Moderator: The moderator shall have the discretion to adjust the time allotted to each question, answer, response, reply and closing statement as may be reasonably necessary, in his or her judgment, to conclude any phase of the debate in a timely manner.

(iv) Time Notification: The candidates will be advised by timing lights how much time they have left in the bank. The moderator may also give an audible cue as to time left. The moderator may interrupt a candidate if the candidate does not conclude by the allotted time. Candidates may be allowed to finish a sentence after going beyond the allotted time. However, a candidate’s microphone may be cut off if the candidate persists in going more than 10 seconds beyond the allotted time. Timing lights will face the moderator’s desk and the candidates.

(e) Decorum: The candidate is expected to conduct himself in a professional and dignified manner at all times during the debate, and to be courteous and respectful to the other candidate, the moderator, panel, sponsors, and the audience. The sponsors have the exclusive right to determine whether a candidate is acting in accordance with this provision and to remove the candidate from the debate if he fails to do so.

5. The campaigns are allowed to use no more than 2 cameras to record the debate. The location of these cameras are at the sole discretion of members of WTNH/Nexstar Broadcasting, the Hartford Courant and CCM. The cameras cannot be a distraction to the candidates, moderator or panelists or to the televised production of the event.

No signs, placards, cards (except for the note cards provided by the sponsors) or other campaign materials will be permitted. Nor shall any demonstration by a candidate’s supporters or opponents inside Foxwoods be permitted.

Audience members are allowed to wear campaign buttons up to 2 inches in diameter. The audience will be asked to refrain from applauding or in other ways demonstrating support or nonsupport for a candidate.

6. A pool feed will be available for other media outlets. Media writers will be invited.

7. Use by the candidates of any props, photographs, charts, visual and audio tapes, films, graphs, prepared notes, or other such materials shall not be permitted. Candidates will be provided a pen and notepad and a bottle of water at their podiums. Nothing else will be permitted at podium.

8. The candidates will make themselves available as requested by the director of the broadcast at 5:45 pm. the day of the debate for the purpose of checking sound, lighting, and for allowing any still photography by the news media.

9. Matters concerning how the debate will be conducted and broadcast which may arise before the debate, but which have not been covered by these terms, shall be subject to determination solely by WTNH/Nexstar Broadcasting, the Hartford Courant and CCM. Matters which arise while the debate is in progress, but which have not been covered by these terms, are subject to the sole determination of the moderator of the debate.

Candidate must acknowledge receipt of these terms by signing below.



By: __________________________ Candidate